Telstra has launched satellite-enabled text messaging for customers in areas without mobile coverage, becoming the first Australian telecommunications provider to offer the service through its partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink satellites.

The service is initially available to Samsung Galaxy S25 owners, with iPhone support expected to follow soon.

The technology allows users to send and receive text messages in remote and regional locations where traditional mobile reception is unavailable, delivering a significant advantage over competitors Optus and TPG Telecom.

Channa Seneviratne, who oversees technology innovation at Telstra, explained that while voice calls and low-speed data services are planned under the same Starlink partnership, these capabilities are unlikely before 2027.

The delay stems from insufficient satellite density in Starlink’s current 500-satellite fleet to provide reliable voice services in Australia.

“Sending a text message with Starlink is a short burst of data, but with a phone call, you’re talking about something that is many minutes, and the satellite is moving at 25,000 kilometres an hour,” Seneviratne said.

The service extends beyond Telstra’s existing mobile network coverage but excludes Western Australia’s radio quiet zone and Australia’s remote offshore territories and islands.

The launch builds on Telstra’s existing agreement with SpaceX to resell Starlink’s voice and broadband internet services to residential customers.

Optus had signed a similar Starlink partnership in 2023 and promised to launch remote text messaging by late 2024, but failed to meet the deadline due to regulatory setbacks affecting SpaceX in the United States.

An Optus spokesperson said Monday the company is “working with Starlink among others to determine the best possible customer experience.”

TPG Telecom, owner of Vodafone, has partnered with Lynk Global, which operates competing low-earth orbit satellites for similar direct-to-cell capabilities.

The technology utilises Starlink satellites equipped with modems functioning like cellular towers, combined with components built into modern smartphones such as the iPhone 14 and newer models.

Apple currently uses similar technology to power its Emergency SOS feature, allowing users to contact emergency services when outside traditional coverage areas.

“We welcome competition. We’ve invested $11.8 billion over the past seven years, and $4.3 billion of that has been in regional Australia,” Seneviratne said, emphasising Telstra’s commitment to advancing regional communications infrastructure.

The launch occurs amid ongoing disputes over mobile coverage claims, with TPG previously accusing Telstra of inflating coverage maps provided to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The federal government has commissioned a $20 million connectivity audit through Australia Post and Accenture, expected to be completed by 2027.

Starlink launched its first direct-to-cell capable satellites last year, regularly deploying additional satellites to expand coverage and capability across global markets.