Home > Latest News > Telstra and Ericsson Launch World-First 5G Tech to Boost Aussie Mobile Networks

Telstra and Ericsson Launch World-First 5G Tech to Boost Aussie Mobile Networks

By | 30 May 2025

Telstra and Ericsson have teamed up to launch a world-first 5G radio that promises faster speeds and better coverage for mobile users across Australia.

The new tech, called the AIR 3284, is the first 5G radio in the world to combine three key frequency bands into a single unit, using what’s known as Massive MIMO – a smart antenna system that boosts signal strength and network capacity.

This allows it to deliver up to twice the downlink capacity and up to three times the uplink capacity.

For everyday users, it means smoother streaming, better indoor coverage, and faster upload speeds – a plus for social media, gaming, and video calls. Businesses also stand to benefit with more reliable support for emerging tech like remote operations and smart devices.

This is part of a broader four-year network upgrade between the two companies, aimed at improving performance in both city and regional areas. Early versions are already live in Brisbane, with Melbourne next on the list.

Telstra says the upgrade will help future-proof its network for upcoming 5G advancements.

Ludvig Landgren, Head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand, says: “This deployment is a milestone not only for Telstra, but for the telecom industry. The AIR 3284 is the first of its kind and delivers the capacity, coverage, and efficiency needed to support Australia’s 5G evolution.

“By integrating Massive MIMO into three critical FDD bands, we’re delivering a future-ready radio that will help Telstra set new benchmarks in speed, experience, and network intelligence.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
eSIM Tech Drives Demand for Borderless Connectivity
Telstra
Is Telstra Set To Unleash Another Round Of Price Gouging As Questions Swirl Around Their Questionable Network
Optus Delivers Growth As Telstra Mops Up Mess After Network Size Debacle
Has Telstra’s Big Flaky Network Marketing Spin Finally Been Exposed With The ACCC Set To Investigate
Telstra Vodafone TPG & Optus Battle Over Who Will Be First With Satellite As Telstra Defends Pricing
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Acer Unveils 5K, 6K Monitors and New Projector for Creatives
Latest News
/
May 30, 2025
/
Bing Lee Family Cashes Up With Sale & Lease Back Offer
Latest News
/
May 30, 2025
/
Sony Expands Cinema Line with New FX2 Camera
Latest News
/
May 30, 2025
/
Xbox Handheld Delayed as Microsoft Focuses on Windows Gaming
Latest News
/
May 30, 2025
/
Samsung’s Ultra-Slim Galaxy S25 Now Available in Australia
Latest News
/
May 30, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Acer Unveils 5K, 6K Monitors and New Projector for Creatives
Latest News
/
May 30, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Acer has launched its latest ProCreator Series monitors for professional creators, featuring exceptional colour accuracy and high-resolution visuals verified by...
Read More