Telstra and Ericsson have teamed up to launch a world-first 5G radio that promises faster speeds and better coverage for mobile users across Australia.

The new tech, called the AIR 3284, is the first 5G radio in the world to combine three key frequency bands into a single unit, using what’s known as Massive MIMO – a smart antenna system that boosts signal strength and network capacity.

This allows it to deliver up to twice the downlink capacity and up to three times the uplink capacity.

For everyday users, it means smoother streaming, better indoor coverage, and faster upload speeds – a plus for social media, gaming, and video calls. Businesses also stand to benefit with more reliable support for emerging tech like remote operations and smart devices.

This is part of a broader four-year network upgrade between the two companies, aimed at improving performance in both city and regional areas. Early versions are already live in Brisbane, with Melbourne next on the list.

Telstra says the upgrade will help future-proof its network for upcoming 5G advancements.

Ludvig Landgren, Head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand, says: “This deployment is a milestone not only for Telstra, but for the telecom industry. The AIR 3284 is the first of its kind and delivers the capacity, coverage, and efficiency needed to support Australia’s 5G evolution.

“By integrating Massive MIMO into three critical FDD bands, we’re delivering a future-ready radio that will help Telstra set new benchmarks in speed, experience, and network intelligence.