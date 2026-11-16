Tefal has kicked off its Red Friday sale ahead of Black Friday, offering Australian shoppers discounts across cookware, kitchen appliances and garment care products.

The brand’s Black Friday promotional period runs from 12 November to 3 December, with savings on selected products including cookware developed in collaboration with Jamie Oliver, ice cream makers, bread makers and garment steamers.

Among the largest advertised discounts is the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Cooks Classic All-In-One Pan, reduced from $319.99 to $81.99, representing a saving of $238.

The 30cm stainless steel non-stick pan is designed for a variety of cooking tasks and comes with a lid. Its versatile design makes it suitable for preparing meals that would otherwise require multiple pieces of cookware.

Another significant offer is the Tefal Ingenio Harmony Induction Non-Stick Eucalyptus 5-Piece Set, priced at $220, down from $549.99. This represents a saving of $329.99.

The Ingenio range is known for its removable handle system, allowing cookware to be stacked for compact storage. The Eucalyptus set features a non-stick finish and is compatible with induction cooktops.

The Jamie Oliver by Tefal Cooks Classic Twin Pack Frypans have also been discounted, with the 24cm and 28cm hard-anodised non-stick induction frypans reduced from $369.99 to $149.99.

In small kitchen appliances, the Tefal Dolci Black Knight Ice Cream Maker is available for $149, down from $299, representing a saving of $150.

The Tefal Easy Rice & Slow Cooker Plus has been reduced from $169.95 to $129, offering an option for households looking for an appliance that combines rice cooking and slow cooking functions.

Also included is the Tefal SuperGrill 3-in-1, discounted from $199.95 to $149. The appliance combines grilling, barbecuing and oven-style cooking functions in one unit.

For home baking enthusiasts, the Tefal Pain & Delices Bread Maker is available for $149, reduced from $199.95. The appliance is designed to automate bread preparation and baking, providing an alternative to making bread entirely by hand.

Tefal’s garment care range is also included in the promotional offers, with discounts on handheld steamers and larger all-in-one garment care systems.

The Pure Pop Glam Handheld Garment Steamer has been reduced from $109 to $69. Its compact design is intended for quick garment touch-ups and refreshing clothing without a traditional ironing board.

Meanwhile, the Tefal IXEO Plus All-in-One Garment Care Solution is available for $249, down from $479, representing a saving of $230.

The IXEO Plus combines steaming and ironing functions with an integrated support board, offering a more comprehensive garment care option for households seeking an alternative to conventional ironing equipment.

With discounts spanning cookware, food preparation appliances and garment care, Tefal’s Red Friday and Black Friday promotions cover a broad selection of household products ahead of the Christmas shopping period.

The advertised offers are available through Tefal Australia’s website, with the Black Friday promotional period scheduled to conclude on 3 December.