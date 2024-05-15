Audio major Technics has partnered with Italian supercar manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini to launch a new limited-edition turntable that will be available from this July.

The SL-1200M7B also comes with a vinyl record featuring the V12-engine sounds of six Lamborghini V12-engine super sports cars – 400GT 2+2, Miura SV, 25th Anniversary Countach, Diablo 6.0 SE, Murciélago LP 640 and Revuelto – specifically recorded especially for this project.

Purchasers of the SL-1200M7B will also receive a slipmat and two stickers featuring the Automobili Lamborghini and Technics logos.

The functions of the SL-1200M7B are based on Technics’ SL-1200MK7/SL-1210MK7 models, while the design is inspired by Lamborghini’s Y-shape pattern. The turntable is offered in three main colours – orange, green and yellow – which are representative of the most popular liveries of Lamborghini models.

Some of the product highlights of the new turntable are that it has coreless direct drive motor achieving stable rotation free of cogging and powerful torque and a highly sensitive yet robust tonearm accurately reading the signal engraved in the record groove.

A two-layer structure platter has improved vibration damping performance, and the turntable also has a high rigidity cabinet and high damping insulator for thorough shut-out of all vibrations.

A starting torque/brake speed adjustment function, as well as a pitch control function enables accurate and stable pitch adjustment. Its reverse play function expands the flexibility of DJ playing styles (in addition to 33-1/3 rpm and 45 rpm, a rotation speed of 78 rpm is also supported here.

The turntable further boasts of a stylus illuminator featuring a high-brightness and long-life LED.

The turntable is priced at A$2,749 and will be available in Australia in July from selected Technics audio specialist retailers.