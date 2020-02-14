Tech & Sport: The Best Smart Apps For Smart Skiers

Skiers who ride smart no longer have to worry about being left in the dark – these ski apps will help navigate the cheapest lift tickets, log runs, providing coaching down the hill and even boast your progress online.

While some skiers opt to leave their devices and distractions at the lodge and tune into nature, the slopes can be more rewarding with full access to these four techy apps.

With prices constantly fluctuating per time, deal or vendor, it can be hard to find the best value for money. But Liftopia’s made price navigating easier with an online marketplace that enables users to master their purchasing power. With offering limited caches of discounted day passes for worldwide resorts, users looking to escape the big smoke and embrace the mountains on a whim can find the best ticket, rental prices, meals and even hotel deals with Liftopia. The quickest and smartest consumer can even find a deal saving them up to 80 per cent. Liftopia is also free to download, so everyone wins.

For tracking and distance, Skilynx gives users detailed resort map overlays alongside GPS tracking on all runs skied, lifts taken and even logs downhill mileage. But the app can also be used to keep tabs on your competitive friends or even children, letting users check in on their location and how they’re doing. Featuring a group chat, the app enables easy, accessible communication, helps you find a lost pal or set up Après Ski – the most important session for a post-ski wind down. The Skilynx app costs just US $3.

For those wanting to improve their own slope skills, the Carv app comes with included sensors that is inserted into each boot. These then track 35 metrics, including posture, stance, turn control and edging. Most impressively, however, is the Automated Intelligence instructor that coaches users in real-time audio updates. Users can select a specific skill they want to improve on and follow in-app drills and video tutorials. The app won’t help users navigate lift lines, but it will help improve your on-slope game at a cheaper price than private lessons. The Carv app costs $299.

Finally, for the punter seeking competition or perhaps a few new skiing companions, SnoCru tallies user statistics, including speed, altitude and steepness of runs at resorts users sign in at. After a day of steep descents, the app then enables users to boast about their accomplishments through updates for friends and fellow SnowCru companions in close proximity. The app features smart updates on weather and snow conditions, and a ‘near me’ function helps locate petrol stations or an après ski spot in unfamiliar mountain resorts. The SnowCru app is free with a $10 charge for premium upgrades.