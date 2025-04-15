Home > Latest News > Apple Stock Climbs Amid Tariff Relief and Toast Secures Major Win

Apple Stock Climbs Amid Tariff Relief and Toast Secures Major Win

By | 15 Apr 2025

Apple Shares Rise on Tariff Relief and Analyst Upgrades 

Apple’s stock jumped as much as 5% today, hitting a high of $210.80 in premarket trading, following the U.S. administration’s temporary tariff exemption for smartphones, PCs, and other tech products.

Analysts from JPMorgan, UBS, and BofA Securities said the exemption eases immediate cost pressures and reduces fears of an escalating trade war.

UBS noted Apple’s earnings could have been cut by up to 30% if tariffs were imposed, given its reliance on China for assembly.

While the exemption is a relief, analysts warned of lingering uncertainty as President Trump suggested tariffs may still be applied under a new framework.

KeyBanc upgraded Apple to sector weight from underweight, saying the worst-case scenario of a prolonged tit-for-tat trade war appears less likely.

Still, they cautioned that FY26 expectations may be overly optimistic.

BofA analysts described Apple as a “relative safe haven” in the current trade environment, estimating only a moderate EPS impact of 41 cents if tariffs are reinstated.

Toast Expands Reach with Applebee’s Deal

Toast shares received a boost after announcing a deal to implement its restaurant technology in roughly 1,600 Applebee’s locations.

While D.A. Davidson analysts noted the agreement is small compared to Toast’s base of 134,000 locations, it marks the company’s largest chain win to date and signals progress in targeting larger restaurant groups.

Analysts expect the company’s move up-market to drive revenue growth and improve cost efficiencies.

Palantir Gains from NATO AI Push

Palantir is poised to benefit from rising AI investment across North America and Europe, according to Wedbush.

NATO’s recent adoption of Palantir’s Maven system indicates a growing demand for AI capabilities in defense.

Analysts say Palantir is well-positioned to capture more U.S. federal spending as governments pursue efficiency and technological advancement.

Tariff Relief Sparks Global Tech Rally

Global tech stocks, including Nvidia, ASML Holding, Infineon Technologies, and STMicroelectronics, posted gains following the tariff exemption news.

European and Asian markets echoed Wall Street’s rally, while Bitcoin also rose 1.2% to $84,474 amid renewed risk appetite and speculation over potential future tariff reversals.



