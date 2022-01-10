HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TDK’s Plan To Double Battery Sales By 2027

TDK’s Plan To Double Battery Sales By 2027

By | 10 Jan 2022

TDK supplies batteries for more than a third of the world’s smartphones, including the iPhone.

But the company has revealed an ambitious plan to move past phones and PCs in order to double sales of its lithium-ion batteries within five years.

President Shigenao Ishiguro has told Bloomberg of TDK’s expansion into larger batteries used in cell base stations, residential security systems, and electric scooters.

The TDK-owned Amperex Technology Limited battery business entered into a joint venture with Chinese giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (itself spun off from ATL) in April. This arm of the company will be tasked with delivering these mid-sized battery packs.

“We will be a challenger in the mid-sized battery market and I’m sure we can become a major player quickly in this segment,” Ishiguro said.

“Revenue from these new use cases should become as large as what we earn from small gadgets today in five to six years.”



About Post Author
, , ,
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung’s New In-Car Phone Charger Offers 25W Fast Charging
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
Glitch Left Google Staffers Without Their Pay
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
Facebook’s Head Of PR Leaves Company After Nightmare Year
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
India Launch World’s Largest Antitrust Investigation Into Google
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
LG And Panasonic Leap Into The Metaverse
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung’s New In-Car Phone Charger Offers 25W Fast Charging
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Photos and details of Samsung’s forthcoming car charger have leaked, with the fast charging solution expected to be released alongside...
Read More