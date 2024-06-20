Japanese electronics parts maker TDK Corporation has claimed that it has managed to develop a material for solid-state batteries with 100 times higher energy density compared to its conventional solid-state batteries.

A higher energy density means more energy storage within less space inside a device. Theoretically, it could offer significantly longer battery life for the device which it powers.

TDK says that it has successfully developed a material for CeraCharge, a next-generation solid-state battery that will reportedly offer an energy density of 1,000 Wh/L.

That success it says was possible due to the use of oxide-based solid electrolyte and lithium alloy anodes.

It noted that the new battery could find a place in various wearable devices such as wireless earphones, hearing aids and even smartwatches, with the goal of replacing existing coin cell batteries.

It said that the use of oxide-based solid electrolytes is something that makes the new batteries “extremely safe” and that it would be fit for devices that come in direct contact with the body.

TDK claims that it will enhance the capacity of the batteries through multi-layer lamination technology and expand its operating temperature range by applying the knowhow it has already developed.

One of main advantages of the new technology, according to TDK, is that it could comply with new EU battery regulations which requires batteries in devices to be user-replaceable.

The Apple battery supplier hasn’t provided any production timelines for its latest battery technology other than saying in a press statement that it would “strive to….advance towards mass production”.