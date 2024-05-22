TCL has launched its latest 40 NXTPAPER smartphone that the company positions as the world’s first and only smartphone that offers full-colour and monochrome paper-like visuals in Australia.

With its full-colour Electronic Paper Display, the phone addresses concerns about eye health due to harmful blue light exposure. It reduces blue light and minimises glare.

The Electronic Paper Display also delivers vivid colours, and the screen auto-adjusts to surrounding lighting conditions.

The phone boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ display, complete with a 90Hz refresh rate, as well as a 32MP front camera and a 50MP rear camera.

Storage capacity is 256GB, while the 8GB + 8GB RAM, allows the user to temporality boost the RAM by converting the read-only memory to virtual RAM. This will provide a total of 16GB RAM.

Additionally, the device comes with NFC, a fingerprint unlock feature, face unlock, and a 5,010mAh battery with 33W fast charging. This provides up to a day of usage with 30 minutes of charge. Thirty minutes of charging will charge the phone up from naught to get 50 per cent of its battery life.

The TCL 40 NXTPAPER is available from JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, and Officeworks for A$349, with a Midnight Blue case.

It is the latest offering in TCL’s portfolio in Australia, which also includes the TCL 50 SE 4G, TCL 505 4G, TCL 30 5G, TCL 30 SE 4G, TCL 306 4G, and TCL 20B 4G.

TCL has a 9.8 per cent market share globally and is the number five global smartphone brand.

The company also holds a 12.5 per cent market share as the world’s second largest-selling television brand, according to Omdia’s Global TV Sets Report 2023.

It’s also the third largest for TVs in Australia with a market share of 13.3 per cent in 2023.

The TCL 40 NXTPAPER joins a range of TCL products available in Australia including tablets, smart glasses, iOT devices, QLED / Mini LED TVs, and other smartphones.