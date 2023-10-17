Leading consumer electronics brand TCL is expanding its reach into the Australian market with adding six new models to its domestic appliance range in the refrigeration category.

The company has launched its first bottom mount fridge for the Australian market, as well as a series of hybrid chest freezers that can also function as fridges.

The TCL 416L Bottom Mount Fridge comes with an inverter compressor, frost-free technology, multi airflow and power cool & power freeze to keep your fridge items chilled or frozen.

The TCL 416L comes in two colours: Black P445BFB, which is exclusive to The Good Guys, Light Grey P445BFG, and is available at other retailers. Both models have the same features, except for the colour.

Additionally, TCL has also introduced a 204L Vertical Freezer and three hybrid chest freezers with capacities ranging from 142 litres to 371 litres. The 204L shares many of the features above and also large capacity storage and electronic temperature control making temperature control more accurate.

For the new Hybrid Chest Freezers TCL is releasing, users can expect to find a hybrid design, ample storage, removable sliding food basket, and illuminated interior. The F380CFW model also has hybrid thermostat control, which is a dual-purpose thermostat.

All items have a three-year warranty.

Robert Oredsson, the National Sales Manager for Whitegoods at TCL Electronics Australia, said that the recent expansion feeds into the company’s ongoing strategy to be a leader in smart domestic technology.

“As a leading global consumer electronics brand, TCL continues to deliver world-class home appliances that help consumers lead healthier, more connected lifestyles,” he said.

Product Details:

TCL 142L Hybrid Chest Freezer (F155CFW model) – RRP $379

Availability: Betta Electrical, Appliances Online, Retravision and Bi-Rite Home Appliances

TCL 198L Hybrid Chest Freezer (F205CFW model) RRP $479

Availability: Betta Electrical, Appliances Online, Retravision and Bi-Rite Home Appliances

TCL 371L Hybrid Chest Freezer (F380CFW model) RRP $799

Availability: Betta Electrical, Bi-Rite Home Appliances, Leading Edge Appliances and Retravision.

TCL 204L Vertical Freezer (P204SDW model) – RRP $799

Availability: Betta Electrical, Bi-Rite Home Appliances, Leading Edge Appliances, Appliances Online

and Retravision.

TCL 416L Bottom Mount Fridge – RRP: $999