TCL has unveiled its latest Q10L series QD-Mini LED TVs, featuring extreme brightness levels, advanced AI features and gaming technologies, at this stage it’s not known what models will be released locally.

The Q10L, which is available in 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch and 98-inch sizes, utilises QD-Mini LED display technology, providing superior contrast and peak brightness.

The standard model features 1,680 local dimming zones, while the Q10L Pro model enhances this with 3,024 dimming zones, allowing for precise control over light and dark areas on the screen.

The Q10L achieves 4,500 nits peak brightness, and the Q10L Pro reaches an impressive 6,500 nits, ensuring vivid highlights and enhanced HDR performance for lifelike content.

To further improve clarity and color accuracy, the series incorporates Butterfly Wing Brilliance Screen technology and covers 98% of the DCI-P3 quantum dot wide color gamut, delivering true-to-life colors with professional-grade accuracy (ΔE<0.99). Additionally, a 0.5% LR low-reflection film significantly reduces glare, maintaining clarity even in bright environments.

Developed in collaboration with Onkyo, the Q10L series features a 2.2.2 Hi-Fi audio system that delivers rich bass, clear dialogue and immersive surround sound. The Q10L Pro model further enhances the audio experience with independent Atmos channels, offering a more expansive and detailed soundscape.

Both models are equipped with TCL’s Fuxi AI system, which automatically adjusts contrast, brightness, and sharpness based on the displayed content. The Ling Control System 3.0 ensures a smooth, ad-free startup and personalised content recommendations, while the integrated DeepSeek AI model offers an adaptive and intuitive smart TV interface.

The Q10L series showcases an ultra-thin ZeroBorder design, creating a virtually bezel-free display for a more immersive viewing experience. A custom-designed magnetic wall mount gives the illusion of a floating screen when installed.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Q10L series offers HDMI 2.1 ports supporting high refresh rates of up to 144Hz in 4K resolution and up to 240Hz in lower resolutions, making it ideal for next-generation gaming consoles. The TVs also support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), ensuring ultra-smooth motion, reduced input lag and a highly responsive gaming experience.

The TCL Q10L series is competitively priced, with the standard model starting at 5,999 yuan (approximately A$1300) and the Q10L Pro from 7,199 yuan (approximately A$1500) after subsidies. While these models have been announced in China, there is currently no official information regarding their availability or pricing in the Australian market.

TCL’s official Australian website lists a range of QLED and Mini LED TVs, including models like the C835 and C935, but the Q10L series has not yet been added to the lineup.

This release follows TCL’s earlier introduction of the Thunderbird Q8 Special Edition, a 34-inch Mini LED ultrawide monitor with a 180Hz refresh rate, and the Thunderbird 300Hz gaming monitor.