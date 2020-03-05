HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TCL reveals world's first 'rollable' extendable smartphone

TCL reveals world’s first ‘rollable’ extendable smartphone

5 Mar 2020
TCL Communications has just revealed two products that showcase its ground-breaking foldable and flexible display technology.

In its concept video, the ‘world’s first rollable’ phone appears to extend and retract the screen sideways at the touch of a button, widening the 6.75-inch screen to a 7.8-inch AMOLED display.

Unlike the existing foldable smartphones on the market, the screen on TLC’s rollable model does not crease or wrinkle, which is the case with many other foldable AMOLED screens. The sliding panel uses advanced mechanics conceal the flexible display when not in use.

At just 9mm thick, the smartphone is set to shake up the market in terms of portability, as it offers users a wider screen in a compact size.

The extended screen is large enough to allow for split screens and multi-tasking.

TCL Rollable

TCL’s rollable smartphone concept

TCL’s second unveiled product, the tri-fold tablet, is also the first of its kind. The tablet will be able to increase its display size from 6.65 inches to 10 inches, with a 20.8:9 aspect ratio and 3K display resolution.

It is the first large screen table to use dual hinges – using both of TCL’s hinge technologies DragonHinge and Butterfly Hinge – to allow the tablet to fold inward and outward with a minimal gap when closed.

TCL’s Tri-fold Concept

TCL has not yet announced pricing or availability for either the rollable smartphone or the tri-fold tablet.

These developments build upon TCL’s gold award for innovation at CES 2020.

“These new form factors leverage display and hinge technologies that already exist entirely within our fully integrated TCL ecosystem, allowing us to reimagine the future of mobile device development with an aggressive research and development program,” said Shane Lee, general manager of the Global Product Centre at TCL Communication.

 

