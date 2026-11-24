TCL is looking to bring 3D television back into the living room, unveiling a massive 115-inch display capable of producing 8K 3D images without requiring viewers to wear special glasses.

Developed by TCL’s display manufacturing division CSOT, the prototype uses light-field technology to create a three-dimensional viewing experience while retaining the ability to display conventional 2D content at 16K resolution.

The new LCD panel was demonstrated at TCL CSOT’s annual DTC technology conference, where the company claimed it had developed its most advanced glasses-free 3D display to date.

Unlike earlier 3D televisions, which required active shutter or passive glasses, the new technology uses a proprietary optical system to create depth and deliver different viewing perspectives.

TCL claims the display offers a viewing angle of at least 90 degrees, allowing several people to experience 3D images simultaneously without needing to sit directly in front of the screen.

The panel features native 16K resolution for standard television content, dropping to 8K when operating in 3D mode.

According to TCL CSOT, its image enhancement technology allows the screen to switch between 2D and 3D without compromising conventional picture quality.

The development represents a significant advance over the 3D televisions introduced more than a decade ago.

Early 3D models were largely limited to Full HD resolution, while later 4K televisions offered improved picture quality. However, passive 3D systems effectively halved the vertical resolution delivered to each eye.

TCL’s approach is designed to overcome those limitations while removing one of the biggest obstacles to consumer adoption: the need to wear 3D glasses.

Interest in 3D entertainment has recently increased with devices such as Apple’s Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3, while Samsung has introduced glasses-free 3D technology through its Odyssey gaming monitors.

TCL’s prototype suggests similar technology could eventually return to large-screen televisions, potentially offering a more practical way for families to watch 3D movies together.

However, the company has not confirmed whether the 115-inch display will enter commercial production or when consumers might be able to purchase a television using the technology.

At the same event, TCL CSOT also demonstrated a 130-inch LCD panel, which it describes as the largest LCD display developed to date.

The 4K panel does not support 3D but features miniLED backlighting with more than 30,000 local dimming zones, designed to improve contrast and control brightness across the enormous screen.

TCL CSOT supplies display panels to several major television manufacturers, including Samsung, Sony and LG.

Samsung announced plans at CES 2026 to introduce a 130-inch LCD television using a TCL CSOT panel, although the model has yet to reach the market.

With manufacturers continuing to develop larger displays and more advanced screen technologies, TCL’s latest prototypes provide a glimpse of what could arrive in premium televisions over the next few years.

For now, the 115-inch glasses-free 3D television remains a technology demonstration, with no confirmed pricing or release date.