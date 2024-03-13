TCL is preparing a next-generation miniLED LCD TV with over 14,000 dimming zones and 6500 nits, according to a report on flatpanelshd.com

Named the X11H in China, the new miniLED LCD TV, which is as thin as a tablet, features 14,112 miniLED dimming zones in 98 inches and 10,368 zones in 85 inches.

TCL claims that both can boost to 6500 nits peak brightness, and says that the new miniLED backlight is 40% more energy-efficient than a normal miniLED backlight.

According to the company, the new miniLED will also have a 4K VA LCD panel with a 144Hz maximum refresh rate, and its miniLED zones will now have zero latency to the LCD panel.