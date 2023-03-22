Consumer electronics giant TCL has forged a partnership with the Australian Football League.

This season, TCL will be the official ‘TV & Whitegoods’ partner of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season, and a partner of Marvel Stadium’s TCL Supersuite.

TCL will also host key customers, suppliers, and retailers throughout the year within the TCL Supersuite at Marvel Stadium and at AFL Events.

“TCL is absolutely thrilled to be the Official TV and Whitegoods Partner of the AFL, which is undoubtedly one of the most exciting sports on the planet,” says TCL Electronics Australia and New Zealand Managing Director, Hawk Zhang.

“We look forward to bringing together two brands that have a shared passion for peak performance, resilience, and the desire to inspire greatness.”