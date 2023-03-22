HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TCL Signs Partnership Deal With AFL

TCL Signs Partnership Deal With AFL

By | 22 Mar 2023

Consumer electronics giant TCL has forged a partnership with the Australian Football League.

This season, TCL will be the official ‘TV & Whitegoods’ partner of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season, and a partner of Marvel Stadium’s TCL Supersuite.

TCL will also host key customers, suppliers, and retailers throughout the year within the TCL Supersuite at Marvel Stadium and at AFL Events.

“TCL is absolutely thrilled to be the Official TV and Whitegoods Partner of the AFL, which is undoubtedly one of the most exciting sports on the planet,” says TCL Electronics Australia and New Zealand Managing Director, Hawk Zhang.

“We look forward to bringing together two brands that have a shared passion for peak performance, resilience, and the desire to inspire greatness.”



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Forecast Lowered For AR/VR Headset Shipments, After Slow 2022
Motorola Partners With Richmond Tigers
BREAKING NEWS: TCL Mobile Sack Staff Via China Conference Call
BREAKING NEWS: TCL Mobile Tipped To Slash Management As They Struggle?
Foxtel Now Has Over 4.3M Paid Subscribers, Revenues Up
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Non-Food Retail Down 18% In March
Latest News
/
March 22, 2023
/
Jabra Elite 4 Earbuds Give Great Bang For Buck At $179
Latest News
/
March 22, 2023
/
BREAKING NEWS: Short Sellers Watch Out, Gerry Harvey Buys $72M Of Own Shares
Latest News
/
March 22, 2023
/
TikTok CEO Asks 150 Million American Users To Lobby Govt
Latest News
/
March 22, 2023
/
Ecovacs Launch Three New Robo Vacs
Latest News
/
March 22, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Non-Food Retail Down 18% In March
Latest News
/
March 22, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
New spending data from ANZ shows a dramatic fall in spending across the first half of the month, as financial...
Read More