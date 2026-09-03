TCL Unveils SQD-Mini LED Flagship, Eyes Australian Market with New Smartphone Line at IFA 2026 challenging the RGB-LED approaches of Samsung, Sony, LG, and Hisense.

At its press conference here, the Chinese electronics giant unveiled a sweeping portfolio that spans television, mobile, and wearable categories, anchored by what it calls a unified “AI Inspired Life” ecosystem. The centerpiece is the flagship X11L television, which pairs Mini LED backlighting with Super Quantum Dots to deliver up to 20,736 dimming zones—the highest in the company’s 2026 European lineup.

The new European TV range includes the X11L, C8L, C7L, the A400 Pro NXTVISION art TV, and the mid-tier P Series. Audio offerings include the Q95K soundbar developed with Bang & Olufsen, the slim A65K, and the Z100 wireless system.

In a notable strategic shift, TCL is positioning SQD-Mini LED above its own first-generation RGB LED backlit LCD models—the RM9L and RM7L—which will sit lower in the hierarchy. The company argues that its Super Quantum Dot implementation delivers superior color volume and efficiency compared to the RGB LED technology being pushed by rival manufacturers.

Across the television lineup, TCL has migrated to MediaTek’s Pentonic 800 chipset, which doubles HDMI 2.1 port capacity to four, adds Quick Media Switching (QMS), and enables Dolby Vision 2 support.

Mobile and Wearables

On the mobile front, TCL announced the P80 Series smartphones, with the P80 Ultra leading as a flagship model. ChannelNews has confirmed the range is slated for Australian release.

The P80 Ultra features a 6.83-inch NXTPAPER AMOLED display—debuting a hybrid screen technology that combines AMOLED contrast with reduced-glare and blue-light filtering for eye comfort—alongside a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Elite processor and a 5,800 mAh battery. All models integrate Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and real-time translation tools.

TCL also showcased its RayNeo smart glasses, designed for professional and productivity use. Weighing between 33 and 37 grams, the glasses deliberately omit cameras and speakers, prioritizing a lightweight, classic form factor for extended wear. Appliance News editor April Ossington received an early preview of the device.

The full 2026 portfolio spans SQD-Mini LED, QD-Mini LED, and RGB-Mini LED televisions, soundbars, work and gaming monitors, NXTPAPER phones and tablets, as well as refrigeration, laundry, and climate appliances—marking TCL’s broadest product push to date across both home entertainment and white goods.