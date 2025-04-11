TCL has unveiled its 2025 Thunderbird Crane 7 Pro QD-Mini LED TVs which are available in 65-, 75-, 85-, and 98-inch options.

They feature an HVA QD-Mini LED panel and varying numbers of local dimming zones. The 85-inch version, for example, includes 2,448 dimming zones.

The series also offers a 7000:1 contrast ratio and a low-reflection coating that reduces glare to just 1.8%, ensuring deep blacks and sharp contrast even in daylight, reported Gizmochina.

To ensure that users get the full audio-visual experience, these latest TVs from TCL support Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema, and IMAX Enhanced. It also includes a 2.1.2-channel speaker system with upward-firing drivers.

The Crane 7 Pro delivers colour performance with 98% DCI-P3 coverage via its quantum dot layer. It also supports a native 144Hz refresh rate.

The TVs are powered by a new quad-core Cortex-A73 processor, which delivers a claimed 60% boost over the previous model. It is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Thunderbird’s own AI model, “Fuxi” is built-in with over 20 smart agents and DeepSeek integration is used for search and content suggestions.

A custom TSR picture engine handles AI-powered upscaling and real-time image tuning, making even older lower-grade content look sharper.

The Crane 7 Pro runs Thunderbird’s Lingkong OS 3.0 which offers a fast one-second boot and a fully ad-free interface. It also supports home screen customization and personalized wallpapers.

As for connectivity options, there are four HDMI 2.1 ports (all full-bandwidth), USB 3.0, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4.

The line-up has initially been announced for the Chinese market where it will launch on April 16. Prices start at 4,999 yuan (around A$1093), with the large 98-inch model retailing for 12,999 yuan (roughly A$2,844).