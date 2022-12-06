TCL Mobile has launched NXTPAPER 10s Tablet that reduces blue light by 73% to reduce viewers’ eye strain.

The tablet’s launch comes at a time when more and more parents are raising concerns about their children’s screen time and the impact on their eye health.

At $499, the 10.1-inch tablet utilizes ten layers of display protection to retain natural colours, setting an industry standard.

Users will also enjoy clear viewing from any angle due to the display’s anti-glare finish, and fingerprint-free screen delivering a tactile feeling.

This innovation makes looking at screens much safer and more comfortable, providing an overall better user experience.

Learners will find they can annotate their essays and read documents with less eye strain.

It has been awarded “Best Product In Tablet Innovation” for 2022-23 by the Expert Imaging and Sound Association in Europe.

“The TCL NXTPAPER 10s arrives at a time when Australians are more concerned than ever about the impact of screen time on their eye health and we know we are offering a unique tablet solution for all Australians focused on work, entertainment and learning,” says Joseph Corrente, Channel Manager for TCL Communication Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands.

The NXTPAPER 10s has PC Mode built-in and is easily accessible through the drop down setting from the home screen.

Its Folio Keyboard, Octa Core chipset, and 8000mAh battery results in more than a full day of working or entertainment.

The TCL NXTPAPER 10s is Android Enterprise Recommended which means OS and security updates will be made available to consumers as soon as they become available.