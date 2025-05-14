TCL will introduce Filmmaker Mode to its 2025 mini-LED TVs, finally aligning with other major brands in supporting the Hollywood-backed picture setting designed for accurate, director-intended playback.

First launched in 2019, Filmmaker Mode disables motion smoothing and unnecessary picture processing, while preserving the original colour, contrast and frame rate as intended by the director.

Until now, TCL had been a notable holdout, even as brands like LG, Samsung, Panasonic and Hisense adopted the standard.

Filmmaker Mode will debut across TCL’s new C6K, C7K, C8K, C9K and X11K series in Europe, and the QM6K, QM7K, QM8K and X11K models in North America. The rollout will support both SDR and HDR10 at launch, with a firmware update coming later in 2025 to enable Filmmaker Mode for Dolby Vision content.

TCL confirmed the new feature will work with auto-switching on compatible streaming platforms like Prime Video. This enables the TV to automatically activate Filmmaker Mode when it detects supported content, ensuring viewers don’t have to manually switch settings. A similar update is also planned for IMAX Enhanced content later this year.

While TCL’s current Movie mode will remain for brighter room viewing, Filmmaker Mode is optimised for dark-room environments.

Notably, TCL’s move comes as its new premium TV range begins rolling out globally this month. The company has not confirmed if last year’s 2024 models will receive the update but has left the door open.