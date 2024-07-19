HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering

TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering

By | 19 Jul 2024

TCL the world’s #1 manufacturer of TV’s who are fast becoming a key player in the premium TV market, has cut a deal with Danish audio brand Bang & Olufsen.

Described as a “long term” committment, the relationship will see retailers offered a range of premium TV and B&O soundbars and subwoofers co-engineered by Bang & Olufsen and TCL’s acoustic design teams. (seen above is a TCL and B&O Audio being tested by TCL).

In addition to Bang & Olufsen’s audio tuning and sound design, the new product will also feature BeoSonic which is Bang & Olufsen’s proprietary digital interface, which allows customers to customise their listening experience.

The relationship which appears to be more of an advanced development relationship than what LG had with both Harman and Meridian is set to initially run for six years.The first products are tipped to hit Australian stores either late this year or early in 2024, year. The

New TCL B&O Soundbar and speakers being tested.

The new offering will include the TCL A300 Pro NXTFRAME TV that was announced in China yesterday.

Kristian Teär, CEO of Bang & Olufsen whose Company is struggling in both the TV and audio market claims “This is a partnership that delivers great global potential for both brands. We’ll collaborate to bring premium sound experiences to TCL’s customers and enhance the overall product experience”.

He added “At the same time, this is further proof of our commitment to expanding our licensing partnerships business in line with our strategy and as stated in our medium-term financial ambitions.”

Zhang Shaoyong, Senior Vice President of TCL Industries and CEO of TCL Electronics said “We are excited to announce the A300 Pro NXTFRAME TV. We want to continue to elevate the customer experience and partnering with the globally recognized audio experts from Bang & Olufsen will bring incredible sound to our TCL audio-visual portfolio.”

B&O isn’t the first premium audio brand to partner with a display maker.

Previous Bang & Olufsen TV’s with Audio offering above and below. 

Bowers and Wilkins partnered up with Philips for premium sound on their OLED TVs.

LG has tried two manufacturers Meridian and Bowers & Wilkins.

TCL currently collaborates with Onkyo for sound in its premium QM851G QLED miniLED TV.

The fact that Bang & Olufsen has chosen to partner with TCL speaks volumes to the quality of TCL TV technology claim observers in Europe.

TCL gains the premium audio brand recognition of B&O while B&O gains massive visibility from being included in products made by the number one global manufacturer of TV’s.

The new TV’s with B&O audio technology are expected to be shown at IFA 2024.

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
AI-Generated Films To Be Produced By TCL
8K Association Welcomes Back Hisense
B&O Tidal
Tidal’s Hi-Fi Music Streaming Service Comes To Bang & Olufsen App
BOE Technology OLED panels
China Surges Past South Korea In Small-Medium OLED Panels Production
TCL’s New NXTPAPER 40 Smartphone Launched In Australia
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
Latest News
/
July 19, 2024
/
Fiio DM13
Fiio Brings Back Old School Cool With Portable CD Player
Latest News
/
July 19, 2024
/
Netflix Adds More Than 8 Million Subscribers
Latest News
/
July 19, 2024
/
Samsung Acquires Startup To Enhance AI Capabilities
Latest News
/
July 19, 2024
/
UPDATED:Australian Retail Association Fails To Reveal Extent Of OZ Retail Crime Or New Five Point Plan To Tackle Problems
Latest News
/
July 19, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
Latest News
/
July 19, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Stick Vac Company Dyson, who started this week sacking over 1,000 employees is now having a crack at trying to...
Read More