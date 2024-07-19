TCL the world’s #1 manufacturer of TV’s who are fast becoming a key player in the premium TV market, has cut a deal with Danish audio brand Bang & Olufsen.

Described as a “long term” committment, the relationship will see retailers offered a range of premium TV and B&O soundbars and subwoofers co-engineered by Bang & Olufsen and TCL’s acoustic design teams. (seen above is a TCL and B&O Audio being tested by TCL).

In addition to Bang & Olufsen’s audio tuning and sound design, the new product will also feature BeoSonic which is Bang & Olufsen’s proprietary digital interface, which allows customers to customise their listening experience.

The relationship which appears to be more of an advanced development relationship than what LG had with both Harman and Meridian is set to initially run for six years.The first products are tipped to hit Australian stores either late this year or early in 2024, year. The

The new offering will include the TCL A300 Pro NXTFRAME TV that was announced in China yesterday.

Kristian Teär, CEO of Bang & Olufsen whose Company is struggling in both the TV and audio market claims “This is a partnership that delivers great global potential for both brands. We’ll collaborate to bring premium sound experiences to TCL’s customers and enhance the overall product experience”.

He added “At the same time, this is further proof of our commitment to expanding our licensing partnerships business in line with our strategy and as stated in our medium-term financial ambitions.”

Zhang Shaoyong, Senior Vice President of TCL Industries and CEO of TCL Electronics said “We are excited to announce the A300 Pro NXTFRAME TV. We want to continue to elevate the customer experience and partnering with the globally recognized audio experts from Bang & Olufsen will bring incredible sound to our TCL audio-visual portfolio.”

B&O isn’t the first premium audio brand to partner with a display maker.

Bowers and Wilkins partnered up with Philips for premium sound on their OLED TVs.

LG has tried two manufacturers Meridian and Bowers & Wilkins.

TCL currently collaborates with Onkyo for sound in its premium QM851G QLED miniLED TV.

The fact that Bang & Olufsen has chosen to partner with TCL speaks volumes to the quality of TCL TV technology claim observers in Europe.

TCL gains the premium audio brand recognition of B&O while B&O gains massive visibility from being included in products made by the number one global manufacturer of TV’s.

The new TV’s with B&O audio technology are expected to be shown at IFA 2024.