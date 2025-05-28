TCL is set to launch its 2025 QD-Mini LED TV lineup featuring Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, a long-anticipated feature that allows wireless speakers to self-calibrate for immersive surround sound, regardless of placement.

First previewed in 2023, Dolby’s FlexConnect tech will debut on TCL’s new Precise Dimming Series, including the QM8K, QM7K, and QM6K models. It eliminates traditional setup hassles by using room-aware tuning to optimise audio across different layouts.

Alongside the TVs, TCL is introducing the Z100, a smart panoramic wireless speaker designed to work with FlexConnect-enabled TVs. Up to four Z100 units can be paired with a TV, expanding spatial audio without the need for soundbars. The Z100 is expected in Australia mid-year, with pricing yet to be confirmed.

John Couling, Dolby’s SVP of Entertainment, said FlexConnect aims to remove placement anxiety while enhancing user flexibility in audio setups: “FlexConnect adapts to how you live, so you’re not forced to arrange your space around your tech.”

TCL’s QM8K flagship leads the range with thousands of local dimming zones, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and high refresh-rate gaming support. Australian pricing is expected to start at around $3,500 for the 65-inch model, with the 98-inch variant pushing above $9,500.

The move comes amid widespread adoption of Dolby Atmos across content platforms, including streaming, gaming, live sport and music. TCL’s broader 2025 4K lineup already includes Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as standard, and the addition of FlexConnect positions it to better compete in the premium home entertainment market.