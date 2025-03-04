At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, TCL has announced a range of new phones and tablets which use its Nxtpaper screen technology.

TCL’s Nxtpaper 11 Plus, which it describes as its first AI-powered tablet, features the company’s latest Nxtpaper 4.0 screen technology.

The tablet has a 11.5-inch IPS LCD with 2.2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display is rated at 550 nits of brightness and supports stylus input via TCL’s T-Pen. The screen supports 100% sRGB colour gamut.

The tablet has a MediaTek Helio G100 processor, with configurations of 8GB+256GB or 12GB+256GB.

The Nxtpaper 11 Plus’ AI features include Text Assist and Writing Assist. Text Assist offers smart suggestions for rewriting, translation and summarization. Writing Assist aids in drafting emails and planning events. It also has a Circle to Search function with Google which allows users to initiate searches by drawing a circle with their finger or the T-Pen.

Its Smart Translator feature offers translations for voice, text, or images. A Real-time Subtitle function also enables instant video translations.

Apart from the tablet, TCL also used MWC to showcase its new range of 60 series smartphones including the TCL 60R 5G, the TCL 60 5G, the TCL 60 SE, and the TCL 605.

The TCL 60 SE which features hardware-level low blue light filter, anti-glare capabilities, adaptive color temperature and brightness support to support its e-reading functionality.

Like the tablet, the 60 SE also has several AI functions that help with translation, and summarization.

The device features a 50MP dual camera system, a 6.7″ HD+ display, and a 5,200mAh battery.

The TCL 60 Nxtpaper has a slightly larger 6.8″ FHD+ display and features Max Ink Mode via the Nxtpaper key to switch between UI modes.

Both the TCL 60R 5G and the TCL 60 5G also have 6.7-inch displays and support refresh rates of 120Hz.

The TCL 60 SE and TCL 605 have advanced photography capabilities, thanks to their 50MP hybrid cameras and MediaTek Helio G81 chipset.

Initial pricing for the TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus tablet starts from €249 (around A$420). The TCL 60 SE Nxtpaper 5G is priced at €189 (around A$318), while the 60 Nxtpaper costs €199 (around A$335), and 60R 5G is priced RRP and the TCL 605 starts from €109 (A$183).

Pricing and availability for TCL’s latest smartphones and tablets in Australia is yet to be confirmed.