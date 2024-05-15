HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 15 May 2024

TCL, who is seriously threatening the market share of LG Electronics Samsung and Sony in the premium TV market, has launched a new 2024 range of TVs and soundbars with the range catering to both premium and affordable premium customers. When the range will be launched in Australia is not known.

The new 2024 TCL TV lineup aims to provide a home theatre solution for virtually every need across its Smart S Class and QLED Q Class, along with an expanded range of sizes from 32″ right up to a 115 model that is tipped to sell for sub $15K in Australia.

In the USA, their 98*” 4K TV is currently selling for $3,000 on Amazon.

The original price of TCL’s 98-inch S550 TV was $7,546.

TCL is the world’s biggest manufacturer of TVs globally with the Shenzhen-based business manufacturing display panels for LG, Samsung and Sony. They are also seen as an innovator of TV technology.

The S4 series is now the S5, with the new models delivering a 25% increase in brightness and a new Enhanced Colour Gamut for richer images.

Where this series really differs, is the incorporation of the TCL developed AiPQ processor, which is a first in the S Class.

Also on board is a Game Accelerator for 120 VRR Gaming and HDR PRO+ with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The S5 series starts with the 43-inch model.

The 2023 version of the QM8 includes a new  98-inch model also coming is an eye-popping 115-inch display which is the world’s largest QD-Mini-LED TV.

The 2024 QM8 TVs from TCL feature up to 5,000+ dimming zones and a new “High Brightness Ultimate LED Backlight” that delivers a stunning 5,000+ nits of peak brightness.

That’s more than double the dimming zones and more than double the brightness than the previous generation.

It also has an anti-glare screen and built-in up-firing Dolby Atmos drivers which deliver an exceptional experience as I found out recently in the USA.

Several reviewers claim that TCL’s Display technology is as good as OLED with their TVs significantly cheaper than the premium priced LG Electronics OLED TVs.

The TCL Q Class range includes the Q65, Q68, QM7 and QM8 models, including three new 98” TVs and the world’s largest QD-Mini LED TV.

While TCL’s 98″ TV offerings can satisfy virtually any cinephile or sports enthusiast, the 115″ QM89 is TCL’s top-of-the-line QD-Mini LED TV for those looking to upgrade to a seriously big screen in place of a projector and screen in a home theatre.

There is also a new range of premium soundbars coming that support Dolby Atmos for high-quality home theatre audio.

The Q75H is a 5.1.2 sound bar featuring built-in side surround speakers, while the Q85H is a 7.1.4 sound bar with wireless rear speakers, incorporating rear Dolby Atmos up-firing drivers.



