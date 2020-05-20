HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TCL 9 Series RAY DANZ Soundbar Receives 2020 iF Design Award

TCL 9 Series RAY DANZ Soundbar Receives 2020 iF Design Award

By | 20 May 2020
The TCL 9 Series RAY•DANZ soundbar has received the iF Design Award 2020 for its innovative design that uses acoustic reflector technology. This marks the first time that TCL, which is a major global player in TVs and other consumer electronics, has won the iF Design Award for a soundbar.

The company has stated that this award-winning product will be available globally from May.

TCL developed the RAY•DANZ soundbar with rearward-angled speakers that beam soundwaves towards curved acoustic reflector units. This method of sound projection allows the device to provide a larger soundstage than other soundbars on the market, without too much digital processing.

In addition, the TCL 9 Series RAY•DANZ soundbar has Dolby Atmos software to deliver industry-leading immersive sound, with the centre-front speaker prioritising dialogue sound.

“TCL is [set] to leverage its strong capabilities in audio and vertical integration to offer consumers  superior sound quality at home,” said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industries Holdings.

