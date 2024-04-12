Taylor Swift’s songs are now available on TikTok again, after being gone for 10 weeks, due to a licensing dispute between the entertainment company and Universal Music.

Fans are now able to upload videos with her hits for the first time since January 31st.

This return to the social media app has been imminent, and comes before the release of her upcoming studio album on April 19th, called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’

It remains unclear what kind of deal was struck between Taylor and TikTok, but it seems to not include provisions for other Universal artists, as their work is still missing.

However, some reports are claiming that other Universal artists are having their music return to the app, including Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello.

These have reportedly begun appearing for use in short-form videos.

Taylor owns the copyright to her recordings, due to a 2018 deal signed with Universal. This deal allows her full control of where her work is made available.

Representatives for TikTok, Universal Music, and Taylor Swift have yet to comment on the update.

Her music was taken off TikTok back in February, after the app and Universal failed to agree on a licencing deal, which expired at the end of January.

Universal also owns the rights to music from Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Drake, among others.

At the time of this dispute, Universal accused TikTok of attempting to “bully” them into a deal, which was worth less than the previous deal.

They also alleged TikTok was unwilling to address AI and piracy concerns.

TikTok argued that Universal engaged in “false narrative and rhetoric.”

It was reported that Taylor had collaborated with TikTok to promote her upcoming release, which she also did for her last album, ‘Midnight.’

For ‘Midnight,’ she supplied a track reveal video for each track on the album, and this was exclusive to TikTok.

While artists agree with Universal when it comes to low royalty payments and inadequate protection against AI, they also see the power TikTok has in promoting their work.

Over the last five years, TikTok has become one of the most powerful platforms for promoting music.

In 2020, after starting her career with Sony / ATV, Taylor signed an exclusive deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.