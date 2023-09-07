Taylor Swift’s upcoming film ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ should crush its opening weekend numbers by bringing in an expected $100 million in ticket sales, completely shattering the previous record for any other movie of a live performance.

The film will premiere on October 13th, following the superstar as she performs her 44 song setlist during a six night run in California. Presale tickets have already raked in $70 million.

This sum is very close to the $73 million (total domestic sales) of ‘Justin Bieber: Never Say Never,’ released in 2011, currently holding the record for top grossing concert film.

Taylor’s fans (Swifties), have even surpassed advance sales for ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

In true Swiftie fashion, Taylor has priced the tickets at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children at AMC theatres, secret nods to her album ‘1989’ and lucky number 13.

It’s been noted opening weekend sales account for half of the opening weekend, and it’s possible this film could reach almost $150 million.

The current ‘Eras Tour’ is on track to reach a record breaking $1 billion in sales, after Taylor added 15 extra shows during 2024.

Despite the Hollywood Strikes, fans who missed the concert and were unable to get tickets, will get to see what they missed at AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters across the US.

Taylor is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), and was granted a waiver by the unions as the unscripted film has no actors or writers.

She also agreed to meet terms seeked in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), including providing proper working conditions, pay for workers, and breaks.

The waiver also allows the promotion of the film. Most others have been forbidden.

In an Instagram post, Taylor said, “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon.”

It’s been reported she is currently the second richest self-made woman in music, with an estimated net worth of $740 million. She falls behind Rihanna at $1.4 billion.