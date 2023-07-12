HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Targus Releases LED Disinfection Light

Targus Releases LED Disinfection Light

By | 12 Jul 2023

Targus has announced the availability for its UV-C LED Disinfection Light, designed to help reduce pathogens on surfaces using UV-C Light technology known for breaking down microorganism DNA.

It has been designed to fit between the keyboard and monitor to automatically disinfect the keyboards, mice, and other items in range, reducing the need for manual cleaning.

It is able to kill/inactivate pathogenic microorganisms, and has been verified against the Flu virus, Staph Bacteria, Pneumonia Bacteria, and MRSA Bacteria (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus).

It runs for five minutes, every hour, to clean the area, and when the process begins, a purple light is emitted indicating it’s in use.

It is AC powered, and the disinfecting happens automatically. Manual cleaning can be initiated through the pressing of a button, allowing 15 seconds for the user to leave the area.

It comes equipped with a built in auto shut off feature using motion sensors. If it detects any motion in the safety zone, outside the cleaning area, or any activity within the safety zone, the lights will be automatically disabled. It will resume after five minutes of inactivity.

As of now it is available on Targus.com and through authorised resellers for $199.99 USD (approx. $298.80 AUD).



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
CES 2022: New Targus Backpack Findable By iPhones
Targus Laptop Wall Charger Recalled Over Shock Risk
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon “Invites” Buyers To Try Prime Deal Capture Feature
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/
Microsoft Still Faces Hurdles In $US69bn Activision Blizzard Gaming Deal
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: Another Exec Quits Premium Audio Company
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/
Fox League To Debut New NRLW Show
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/
BenQ Unveils New LED Projector With Improved Brightness
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon “Invites” Buyers To Try Prime Deal Capture Feature
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
This year Amazon launched its exclusive “invite-only” feature to allow Prime members to specifically ”request an invite to purchase products...
Read More