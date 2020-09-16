HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Broadband Services > Tangerine Launches 1000GB 4G Broadband Plan

Tangerine Launches 1000GB 4G Broadband Plan

By | 16 Sep 2020
Low-cost internet provider Tangerine Telecom has launched a 1000GB 4G wireless broadband option, its largest yet.

Using the Optus 4G Plus network, the no-contract plan costs $89.90 for the first 6 months then $99.90 thereafter, and complements Tangerine’s existing 200GB and 500GB 4G broadband options.

According to Andrew Branson, managing director of Tangerine, an exponential increase in the demand for data led the no-frills carrier to offer both its unlimited-data NBN plans and the new 1000GB wireless plan.

“We’re seeing strong demand for this product in areas covered by NBN satellite. This is due to limitations in data allowances on NBN satellite and a full 1000GB of data allowance available with Tangerine.

“We also see customers enjoy this service in areas where they are covered by NBN fixed wireless technology. This is where they may experience NBN tower congestion and have strong Optus mobile coverage,” he said.

Based in South Melbourne, Tangerine is one of Australia’s most successful small NBN providers, and has become well known for its affordable month-to-month plans.

