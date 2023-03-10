HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Take Your Battery From Flat To 25% In One Minute

By | 10 Mar 2023

New 260W battery charge technology can take you from zero per cent to 25 per cent in just one minute, as the race to make the fastest-charging smartphone moves forward.

Not only that, but Chinese company Infinix say their 240W FastCharge system can get you to 100 per cent charge in seven and a half minutes.

Adding to the haul, Infinix also have a new wireless charging system, the 110W Wireless All-Round FastCharge, which will  get you to 100 per cent in 16 minutes.

The small GaN charger is mated to a 13A cable, a fast-charging protocol, and internal changes to make sure the battery also has longevity, with claims it will still provide 90 per cent energy after 1000 charging cycles.

Infinix say the system includes more than 20 temperature sensors and 140 protection mechanisms.

Infinix have based their timing on recharging a 4400mAh battery, which is a lower capacity than most current flagship phones.

Still, while 260W is a great sell-point, the maximum power delivered by USB PD Revision systems is 240W.

When questioned about this, the company say, “Infinix continues to push the boundaries of fast charging technology. It makes the 260W high-power extreme fast charging possible through Infinix’s proprietary fast charging protocol, combined with its innovations in the charger, charging cable, and charging architecture.

“This breakthrough is a testament to Infinix’s strong technical foundation and innovative capabilities.”



