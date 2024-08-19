Home > Latest News > Take Note: Speculation Over Name Change For Galaxy

By | 19 Aug 2024

One tweet from a data engineer and “occasional tech contributor” in India was all it took for the latest Samsung Galaxy rumour to take flight.

“Google had a weird name for Fold but they are not the only one,” wrote the engineer, who has 30,000 X followers. 

“I hear Samsung could do the same. Ultra could be called Note, Plus would be Pro. What sounds better? Galaxy S25 Ultra or Galaxy S25 Note?”

When questioned by a follower if it was too late for Samsung to rename its 25 series, the poster said: “S25U branding has been fixed, since the talks of rebranding are on, maybe they will consider doing it with S26.”

Over at GSMArea there was speculation that any change in name might mean “Samsung has finally spotted the trend of Pro models everywhere, and that word is currently missing from its mobile portfolio”.

Galaxy XCover Pro.

Samsung released a “Pro” a couple of years ago – the Galaxy Xcover Pro. Walmart in the US purchased 740,000 of the devices for its staff.

One business website’s headline said, based on the rumour, it was “likely” these changes would be implemented, but the story itself was less enthusiastic, saying it “may” happen “possibly”.

The next iteration of the Galaxy is the S25, which is due for release next year.

In a recent earnings call, per Seeking Alpha, Samsung Vice President of Mobile Experience, Daniel Araujo, gave a little teaser when he said: “We’ve consistently upgraded the hardware in our S Series to deliver industry-leading experiences to customers, and we’ll continue to enhance key experiences as well as upgrade hardware so that we can offer top performance. 

“For camera and display specs in particular, where we’ve been leading, the S25 at launch will have top-of-the-line upgrades. And we’re also preparing industry-best APs and memory to boost AI performance and offer an overall premium experience.”

Araujo said Samsung would expand “the Galaxy AI ecosystem beyond smartphones to include smartwatches, buds, the ring tab and Galaxy Books as well as our OS, apps and services”.



