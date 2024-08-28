Garmin has released two new GPS smartwatches aimed at those who like to run, jump, swim and stay fit, all while keeping an eye on their vitals.

The fēnix 8 Series (pictured above) is a multisport GPS smartwatch that comes with either an AMOLED display or solar charging display.

Garmin says the 51mm AMOLED model has up to 29 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, while the 51mm solar model with an always-on display offers up to 48 days of battery life.

The AMOLED option is available in three sizes – 43mm, 47mm or 51mm – and the solar charging option in 47mm or 51mm.

Garmin says the smartwatch “has new strength training features, dive capabilities, an internal speaker and mic”, while Garmin’s Dan Bartel says it’s a “sophisticated smartwatch that can hold you accountable” in reaching “your health and wellness goals”.

All models feature leak proof metal buttons, a new sensor guard to help protect essential sensors and have been tested to US military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance, Garmin said. “Premium materials like an optional titanium bezel and optional scratch-resistant sapphire lens are built to endure …”

The built-in speaker and microphone mean you can take and make calls when the watch is paired to a compatible smartphone.

There is a built-in LED torch and a case rated to 40-metre water depth.

The suggested retail price starts at US$999 (A$1470), and heads north depending on size.

Enduro 3 is the second of the new watches, and it costs a little less than the fēnix 8.

It weighs a meagre 63g and Garmin says it has up to 320 hours of operation in GPS mode with solar charging.

The training and navigation tools include “dynamic round-trip routing, trail run VO2 max insights, grade-adjusted pace and preloaded TopoActive maps”.

Aimed at ultrarunners, adventure racers and those undertaking long hikes, the Enduro 3 has preloaded TopoActive maps.

There is a built-in torch, 51mm titanium bezel, scratch-resistant sapphire lens and an UltraFit nylon band.

Enduro 3 can track HRV status, Pulse Ox, sleep, jet lag, and energy and stress levels.