Google’s coming Pixel 9 range of smartphones are expected to include a major camera upgrade when they are unveiled on August 13.

That’s good news for consumers who have come to regard the Pixel range as offering some of the best phones in the market.

Google would have succeeded in keeping this latest model under wraps, had it not been for the NCC regulatory agency in Taiwan that is reportedly the source of the specs, and a whole library of photos including internal components that were also leaked.

We can look forward to four devices: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel XL and Pro Fold models. According to reports, the premium Pixel 9 Pro XL has a big battery capacity of 4942 milliampere hours and a fast-charging speed of 32.67 Watt.

The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro have charging speeds of 24.12W and 25.20W with the 9 Pro Fold attaining 20.25W.

Digital Trends included details about the cameras’ lenses. The ultrawide lens on the regular Pixel 9 will be upgraded from a Sony IMX386 to a Sony IMX858. This new sensor was designed for back facing cameras, so it should offer a stella performance when placed at front.

The 9 range retains the Pixel 8 model primary sensor and front-facing camera, with the regular Pixel 9 model offering an autofocus in keeping with the Pixel 8 Pro available this year. The 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL will use the same Sony IMX858 ultrawide sensor.

The Pixel Pro Fold will use a Samsung 3LU for the phone’s ultrawide camera. The selfie camera is being swapped to a Samsung 3K1 instead of the Sony IMX355 and Samsung 3J1 found on the older model, Digital Trends says.