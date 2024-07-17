HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 17 Jul 2024
Google Pizel 9 phones

Google’s coming Pixel 9 range of smartphones are expected to include a major camera upgrade when they are unveiled on August 13.

That’s good news for consumers who have come to regard the Pixel range as offering some of the best phones in the market.

Google would have succeeded in keeping this latest model under wraps, had it not been for the NCC regulatory agency in Taiwan that is reportedly the source of the specs, and a whole library of photos including internal components that were also leaked.

Google Pixel 9. Image: Android Authority

Google Pixel 9. Image: Android Authority

 

We can look forward to four devices: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel XL and Pro Fold models. According to reports, the premium Pixel 9 Pro XL has a big battery capacity of 4942 milliampere hours and a fast-charging speed of 32.67 Watt.

The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro have charging speeds of 24.12W and 25.20W with the 9 Pro Fold attaining 20.25W.

Digital Trends included details about the cameras’ lenses. The ultrawide lens on the regular Pixel 9 will be upgraded from a Sony IMX386 to a Sony IMX858. This new sensor was designed for back facing cameras, so it should offer a stella performance when placed at front.

The 9 range retains the Pixel 8 model primary sensor and front-facing camera, with the regular Pixel 9 model offering an autofocus in keeping with the Pixel 8 Pro available this year. The 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL will use the same Sony IMX858 ultrawide sensor.

The Pixel Pro Fold will use a Samsung 3LU for the phone’s ultrawide camera. The selfie camera is being swapped to a Samsung 3K1 instead of the Sony IMX355 and Samsung 3J1 found on the older model, Digital Trends says.

Google Pixel 9 internals. Picture: Android Authority

Google Pixel 9 internals. Picture: Android Authority



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
