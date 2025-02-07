Tablet Market Rebounds With Apple In The Lead
After three consecutive years of decline, worldwide tablet shipments returned to growth last year with the total shipments for 2024 reaching 147.6 million units, up 9.2% compared with 2023.
Tablet shipments grew 5.6% year-on-year in Q4 2024, reaching 39.9 million units, according to data from research firm Canalys.
Apple was the market leaderer last year with an estimated 56.9 million tablet shipments and a 38.6% market share.
In May last year, Apple unveiled a new generation of iPad Pro devices with its latest M4 chips. The new iPad Pros came in two sizes: a 13-inch and 11-inch model. Apple skipped the M3 chip and instead went straight for the AI-primed M4 chip in the new iPad Pro devices. It also released a redesigned 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models, backed by its M2 chip.
Then in October, the Cupertino company launched its new iPad mini at a starting price of $799. That iPad Mini runs on iPadOS 18, has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, compared to the previous generation iPad mini, its A17 Pro delivers a 2x faster Neural Engine.
Apple expanded its leading position with 14% growth in Q4 2024, and a 5.3% increase for the full year, shipping 16.9 million iPads in the quarter.
For the full year, Samsung came in second place with 27.8 million shipments and an 18.8% share of the global market, while Huawei was third with 10.4 million units shipped and a 7.3% market share.
Lenovo came in fourth place with 10.4 million shipments and 7.1% market share. Xiaomi rounded out the top-five with 9.2 million shipments and a 6.2% market share, while also recording a 73.1% annual growth. Xiaomi displaces Amazon and its Fire tablets from the global top-five list.
“A recent Canalys survey of channel partners found that 52% of those that sell commercial tablets expect their shipments to increase in 2025, with 32% expecting flat performance and just 16% anticipating a decline,” said Himani Mukka, Research Manager at Canalys.