Synergy Audio Visual is the new distributor of Swedish brand Audio Pro who have had several distributors in the past. The company is introducing new technology that will see the brand go head-to-head with the likes of Denon, Bose and Sonos.

The agreement takes effect immediately, with Audio Pro’s latest W Generation range available through Synergy’s network of specialist audio retailers and custom-installation partners.

Founded in Sweden in 1978, Audio Pro built its reputation on delivering powerful bass from compact speaker cabinets, pioneering its patented ACE-Bass technology.

The company’s early B2-50 subwoofer helped establish the brand internationally, with Audio Pro products subsequently reaching more than 55 countries.

Unlike several competing audio brands, Audio Pro remains Swedish-owned.

The latest distribution agreement follows a major overhaul of the company’s speaker lineup at IFA 2026, where Audio Pro introduced ten new models and replaced much of its existing range.

One of the biggest changes is the adoption of a new wireless streaming platform powered by WiiM technology, replacing Audio Pro’s previous control software.

The move is designed to improve multi-room connectivity and simplify operation, addressing criticism of the company’s older app.

The new W Generation speakers support streaming services including Spotify, TIDAL and Qobuz, with users able to group speakers across multiple rooms through a single application.

Audio Pro says the new models also retain compatibility with earlier generations of its wireless speakers.

The Australian range includes the compact A10 MkII W, portable A15 W, C5 MkII W, C10 MkII W and C20 W, alongside the A28 W stereo speakers and larger Drumfire models.

The latest Drumfire II W and D-2 W complete the company’s transition to the new wireless platform.

Another key addition is the A15 W, a battery-powered portable speaker featuring Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and IPX2 water resistance.

The model is expected to compete with premium portable wireless speakers such as the Sonos Move 2.

Audio Pro has also retained its Scandinavian design approach, combining understated styling with fabric finishes, metal detailing and selected models featuring walnut finishes.

The C20 W has already received industry recognition, winning an award at the 2026 What Hi-Fi? Awards.

Philip Sawyer, founder and chief executive of Synergy Audio Visual, said the appointment would strengthen the company’s premium audio portfolio.

He described Audio Pro as a design-focused brand combining restrained Scandinavian styling with high-quality construction, adding that it was the type of product specialist retailers had been seeking.

The agreement gives Audio Pro a renewed opportunity to compete in the Australian wireless speaker market, where Sonos, Bose and other established brands are facing growing competition from manufacturers offering more flexible multi-room streaming systems.