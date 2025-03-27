Synergy Audio Visual, the exclusive distributor of McIntosh Laboratories in Australia, has now become the official distributor of McIntosh in New Zealand.

The latest expansion will give NZ customers access to the full McIntosh product lineup, including its amplifiers, speakers, source components, and home theatre systems. They will also be able to avail of expert local support.

“As a long-standing partner of McIntosh in Australia, we are thrilled to extend our distribution to New Zealand,” said Philip Sawyer, Managing Director of Synergy Audio Visual.

“McIntosh has an exceptional reputation in the industry, and we are excited to bring their iconic products to a wider audience while providing the highest level of service and support.”

McIntosh Laboratories has been operating within the high-end home entertainment ecosystem for over seven decades.

Here in Australia, Synergy Audio Visual and WestCoast Hifi recently concluded the commissioning of Australia’s first Full Reference McIntosh system featuring MT5 Precision Turntable, MP1100 Phono Pre-amplifier, MCD12000 SACD/CD player, C12000 Pre-amplifier, Mc 2.1KW Power Amplifiers, XRT2.1K Loudspeakers and PS2k Powered Subwoofers.

Last month, McIntosh, launched a new DS200 Streaming DAC network music streamer in Australia. The DS200 has both wired and wireless inputs, and supports several streaming protocols, and can even act as a preamplifier. There are eight physical inputs in total, including two optical, two coaxial, USB audio, and HDMI ARC. It can decode PCM up to 32-bit/384kHz, native DSD up to DSD512, and DXD up to 384kHz.