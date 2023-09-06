Synergy Audio Visual and Advance Paris, a premium French brand committed to high fidelity and audiophile sound, are teaming up in a new Australian distribution partnership.

“Advance Paris is one of the most exciting and innovative companies to join the top-tier of global hi-fi brands in recent years…We look forward to growing Advance Paris’ business in Australia and to bringing their formidable technologies to enthusiasts and music-lovers alike,” said Philip Sawyer, Managing Director of Synergy Audio Visual.

Advance Paris will be branching into the Australian market with a new range of hi-fi components with features that are claimed to be at the level of quality that any listener and even hi-fi enthusiasts will approve of due to their both solid-state and vacuum tube technologies.

Products will range from network streamers, CD players and different types of amplifiers offering analogue power VU meters for a clear, precise sound.

“We are thrilled to cooperate with Synergy Audio Visual for the launch of Advance Paris in Australia as we endeavor at developing the highest standards for hi-fi lovers while ensuring our technology exceeds expectations,” said Dimitri Peucelle, CEO, Advance Paris