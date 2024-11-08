The good news was buried on page 49 of the 58-page Nintendo financial results document.

“Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch,” said Shuntaro Furukawa, President of Nintendo.

“In addition to being able to play Nintendo Switch software they currently own, consumers will be able to choose their next purchase from a broad selection of titles released for Nintendo Switch.”

In tech world they call it backwards compatible, and it means users can play new titles and those from their Switch library without having to reinvest.

And that was about it regarding what will replace with Switch, with Furukawa adding that “further information about the successor to Nintendo Switch, including its compatibility with Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date”.

Furukawa was discussing results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

“In comparison to the previous year where we had hits such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, we saw a decrease in sales and profits for the first half of the current fiscal year.”

Sales of Nintendo Switch hardware was 4.72 million units, and sales of software was 70.28 million units.

“Although this is a year-over-year decrease in both figures, sales continue to be robust in comparison to past Nintendo platforms in their eighth year,” the president said.

Nintendo revised its forecast for hardware and software sales to reflect the results of the first half of the fiscal year.

Forecast for net sales decreased by 5.2 per cent for operating profit by 10 per cent.

Launched in March 2017, the Nintendo Switch family of systems has now achieved cumulative hardware sales of 146 million units, Nintendo says. Cumulative software sales have reached 1.3 billion units.

The company claims more than 100 million people played Nintendo Switch in the past year.