Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans

By | 5 Sep 2024

When Danish audio icons Bang & Olufsen drops a new set of premium cans, people listen. Well, those with golden ears and pockets of a certain depth.

The new Beoplay H100 – a pair of which will set you back A$2,750 – are tagged as “Advanced Dolby Atmos headphones with titanium drivers and next-level noise cancellation”.

B&O says the Beoplay H100 “invites you into a more natural, immersive listening experience” with hi-res spatial audio.

The Sunset Apricot version of Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100 headphones. Now on pre-order.

“Spatial audio is the art of mimicking real-world sound perception and position, allowing you to hear voices and instruments exactly where the artist placed them,” the consumer electronics company said.

The hi-res spatial audio is compatible with stereo and Dolby Atmos.

The custom titanium drivers are housed behind aluminium grills, and B&O says the headphones are tuned by its in-house tonmeisters. 

Meanwhile, the introduction of EarSense “delivers a personal and unrivalled listening experience by tailoring the sound to your unique fit in real time”.

Beoplay H100 has 10 studio-grade microphones, and what B&O says is its “most advanced noise cancellation and transparency mode” yet, leading to call quality that is “crystal clear … [with] reduced wind and background noise”.

 

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100 headphones.

B&O says the headphones’ parts – battery, headband, cushions, drivers – can be swapped and serviced.

“One day, we believe all headphones will be designed like this,” the company says. “Long-lasting. Modular. So you can care for and make them like new again. And again.” 

Given the number of el cheapo, relatively disposable headphones on the market, that day may be a long time coming, but it’s nice to dream.

 

 

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100 headphones, with case.

 

Buyers gets a cowhide leather case with a soft inner lining.

The headphones come in Infinite Black, Hourglass Sand and Sunset Apricot.



