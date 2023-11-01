The market for personal safety devices in Australia is increasing as individuals prioritise their personal safety against threats and emergencies, and to not only capture some of this growth but allow for users to protect themselves, Swann Security has introduced a new safety product.

Around 8 million Australians (41%) have experienced some sort of violence since the age of 15, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, but the Swann ActiveResponse personal safety alarm could allow users to feel more secure because when under threat or lost, they can release a trigger releasing a loud 110 decibel siren and/or push the button to notify a chosen personal contact.

The compact design of the device allows users to easily carry it when running, hiking, travelling or everyday usage and can be used to enhance personal safety by providing reassurance at home and outside of it.

Additionally, the ActiveResponse plan allows users to employ Bluetooth and their phones to send an SMS that shows users GPS location, sending it to 5 selected personal contacts and Swann’s monitoring center, or local police after the siren or button is pressed or activated.

With a Greater Security subscription, members now have 5 personal emergency contacts and the ability to activate a siren to Swann’s professional monitoring center and, if needed, local police.

Additional key features include:

Extended Battery Life from 1x CR2 Battery (included).

Lock & unlock when needed: to deactivate and activate alarm as needed.

SMS alerts to emergency contacts.

“Swann Security is committed to enhancing personal safety and providing individuals with the tools they need to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Alex Talevski, CEO of Swann Security.

“With the ActiveResponse Personal Safety Alarm, we’re empowering people to be proactive about their safety, offering a lifeline that fits right in their pocket. We see this product helping a wide range of our consumers from the young adult/ student, to working professionals, to the elderly and those with disabilities. “

The ActiveResponse Personal Safety Alarm is available for purchase at select retailers including Signal One, Jaycar Electronics, and online at www.swann.com with pricing of $67.50 AUD.