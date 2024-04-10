HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Swann Partners With AWS For AI-Driven Voice Assistant

Swann Partners With AWS For AI-Driven Voice Assistant

By | 10 Apr 2024
Swann Homeshield (Image: Supplied by Swann)

Swann, a company that offers subscription-free, home security camera systems and accessories, announced the upcoming availability of Swann HomeShield in Australia on Wednesday.

The AI-driven voice assistant has been developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and makes use of generative AI to communicate with visitors.

Launching in May, Swann HomeShield will enhance compatible Swann video doorbells, cameras and devices, using the latest adaptive AI technology to automatically respond to visitors with natural, human-like interactions.

By employing heat and motion-based Passive Infrared (PIR) sensors, video analytics, and activity pattern analysis, Swann HomeShield will be able to autonomously facilitate interactions in several scenarios that include accepting packages and screening unexpected visitors, while giving the impression there is a real person at home with an active presence.

Swann’s latest AI capability uses Amazon Bedrock service from AWS combined with the deep capabilities of AWS Lambda’s serverless computing service.

Swann Homeshield (Image: Supplied by Swann)

Swann HomeShield is backed by Anthropic’s new Claude 3 Haiku advanced language model (via Amazon Bedrock), uniquely trained to act and answer as a knowledgeable housemate, aware of residents’ preferences.

When a visitor approaches, HomeShield leverages AWS Lambda and Amazon Bedrock. The AI-generated response is then converted to speech and played back through the camera, providing a responsive experience that emulates interacting with a resident in real time.

“When Claude 3 Haiku launched on Amazon Bedrock, we switched from Claude 2.1 in a couple of hours, and the speed of responses is 30 per cent faster and significantly more accurate,” said Alex Talevski, CEO of Swann Security.

Louise Stigwood, Director of Enterprise, AWS Australia and New Zealand, added, “AWS is democratising access to generative AI making it easier for customers of all sizes, across all industries, build and scale generative AI applications customised to their businesses. By harnessing the power of Amazon Bedrock, Swann HomeShield delivers an ability to engage visitors in natural voice conversations, representing a big leap forward in smart home technology and a great example of the power of generative AI.”

Swann HomeShield is available for A$12.99 per month as part of the standard Unlimited Plan within Secure+ membership via the Swann Security app. It can be integrated with a range of Swann products including SwannBuddy4K Wireless Video Doorbell, Xtreem4K Wireless Security Camera, MaxRanger4K Long-Range Wireless Security System, and the upcoming MaxRanger Stella 4K Long-Range Wireless Video Doorbell which will provide smart AI security at perimeters and far-away entrances like never before.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Sydney (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
More Than 50% Australians Believe OZ Will Enter Recession Next Year
New Spotify AI Playlist Feature Made Available In Australia
Samsung QN900D Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (Image: Supplied by Samsung)
Revealed: Prices Of Samsung’s AI-Powered 2024 AV Line-Up
Paramount Pictures (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
Fierce Opposition Erupts To Potential Paramount-Skydance Merger
(Image: Sourced from Qantas Newsroom)
Qantas Adds 20 Million Reward Seats To Its Frequent Flyer Programme
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Motorola To Make Major Smartphone Announcement on 17th Of April
Latest News
/
April 11, 2024
/
Mark Your Calendar For Microsoft’s “AI PC” Reveal
Latest News
/
April 10, 2024
/
Sydney (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
More Than 50% Australians Believe OZ Will Enter Recession Next Year
Latest News
/
April 10, 2024
/
Qualcomm Announces Breakthrough Wifi Technology for IOT Connectivity (Image: Sourced from Qualcomm Newsroom)
Qualcomm Announces Breakthrough Wifi Technology for IOT Connectivity
Latest News
/
April 10, 2024
/
Tineco Launches New Steam Wet & Dry Vacuum
Latest News
/
April 10, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Motorola To Make Major Smartphone Announcement on 17th Of April
Latest News
/
April 11, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Motorola who are knocking on the door of Samsung in the Android smartphone market, having already snared the #3 spot...
Read More