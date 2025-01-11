It appears that consumers do prefer home security systems developed in Australia with Melbourne based Swann reporting record growth in 2024.

Speaking exclusively to ChannelNews Alex Talevski, who was appointed the CEO of Swann back in August 2023, told ChannelNews that single unit sales of Swann security systems had grown 600% last year, and that their top end Max Ranger product range which is about to get a significant expansion of capabilities grew 300%.

Since being appointed from his previous role as head of development Talevski has significantly expanded the Swann security range with several new products rolled out at CES 2025 including expanded AI.

Fundemental to the range is a new app and an impressive new Swann developed AI platform that ChannelNews was able to witness first hand.

Designed to recognise a threat and then initiate a series actions to minimise the threat, including establishing the perception that an intruder has been recognised and the owner of a property is talking to them directly, via the Swann security system housing the AI based technology, the technology was extremly quick to reconise a situation.

The system can store millions of pieces of visual data including friendly or no risk faces or objects such as pets, a process that allows for the immediate recognition of a credible threat.

This year Swann has broadened its home security camera lineup with a range of new products that include the MaxRanger4K Mini, Solar, Pro and Video Doorbell models that operate via a Wi Fi hub.

One of the standout features of the MaxRanger products is it’s ability to record clearly over large distances as we saw at CES with cameras placed up to a kilometre away from the suite at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas.

According to Talevski consumers are buying security cameras to “Gather evidence that an incident has taken place” as well as for piece of mind.

“They also want system that instantly alerts them with clear images of what is actually happening which is why the Company is developing $K, 6K and up to 8K image capture capabilities”

Also coming in 2025 are expanded NVR systems that allow the NVR hub to be integrated into a home automation control system including into Matter systems such as the expanded Google home that is now Matter compliant.

According to Talevski, owners of Swann cameras and their NVR systems have the choice of cloud based storage of their recordings or direct to an NVR hard drive.

“What Swann is about today is active prevention, reliable detection and the use of AI and new voice technology” said the Swann CEO.

“For example we can recognise and deliver voice commands in several languages us our new AI capability” with their new range not only available for the home the Company has also developed a camera for camping so that campers can tell what is happening outside their tent of vehicle.

Among the new range is a video doorbell that come with SwannShield and built in AI Voice Assistant technology, apart from the SwannBuddy4K and Swann EVO Video Doorbells the Company is also giving consumers the choice of what size camera they want for their property.

“Our focus is on creating innovative products from the most reliable Wi-Fi for urban living, to the longest range for more expansive properties and rural areas, to the ability for technology to handle daily interactions through AI.

“Our commitment is to be at the forefront of the newest security technology that protects and elevates your home.”

The AI-enhanced MaxRanger4K video doorbell can answer the door for users, using the same hub as the MaxRanger family and Wi-Fi HaLow for versatile transmission.

Complementing the lineup is the new Xtreem4K Wireless Camera with SwannShield AI Defender Security Guard.

This wireless security camera uses voice software to detect activity and respond on the user’s behalf.

Talevski added: “After the unprecedented success of our long range MaxRanger4K camera and AI SwannShield technology, Swann has embraced the mandate of our consumers.

The expanded MaxRanger4K line includes offerings that can all connect to the same hub, making the range cross-compatible and flexible for users.

The new range includes:

Swann MaxRanger4K Mini

The MaxRanger4K Mini is an entry level offering with small cameras that offer a wireless range up to over 300 metres in the open air and close to 100 metres in typical use. They offer a reliable signal that can transmit through walls, ceilings, floors, trees, and other obstacles. The product comes with a hub and the cameras are truly wireless with battery power that needs recharging only after months of use.

The 2025 update includes an expansion of the MaxRanger4K Wireless Security System and their solar powered cameras that are ideal for positioning at the perimeter of any property, including inner suburban, regional, and rural locations.

Like the 2024 model, the wireless range is up to 600 metres in the open air and 200 metres in typical use.

Because of it’s reliable wireless signal it’s capable of going where normal Wi-Fi can’t and has a powerful signal that transmits through obstacles.

The systems comes with a hub with the solar panels are built-in to each camera.

The top-of-the-line MaxRanger4K Pro has solar powered cameras capable of transmitting back to the hub from up to over 1,000 metres or a kilometer away.

The Pro is perfect for large home and commercial properties in both urban or regional areas.

It’s the ideal system to see ‘blind spots’ and vulnerable locations far away and also closer to home.

Swann MaxRanger4K video doorbell

MaxRanger4K Video Doorbell with SwannShield AI Voice Assistant uses the same hub and can be positioned in doorways, entrances, and gates up to 300 metres.

The Wi-Fi HaLow transmission is perfect to transmit through multiple surfaces depending on where you mount the doorbell whether it be brick, wood, concrete, or on masonry.

The Doorbell also has the SwannShield AI Voice Assistant that can answer the door for you.

Swann Xtreem4K Defender

Additionally, as part of the expanded use of the AI SwannShield technology, Swann is debuting the Xtreem4K with SwannShield AI Defender Security Guard. The wireless security camera with long battery life can be set up in minutes and see every detail in 4K, detecting heat, motion, people, and vehicles using smart AI technology to trigger sirens, spotlights, mobile alerts, and video recording.

The Camera features SwannShield AI Defender to sense activity and realistically interact with visitors on your behalf. Using generative AI, it can talk to visitors, delivery people, and intruders, dynamically answering their questions and instructing them appropriately, escalating if there is a security concern.