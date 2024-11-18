A raft of Motorola phones has been added to the list of those confirmed to receive Android 15 updates, according to reports.

“Motorola has not officially announced a list of devices that will be upgraded to Android 15,” says Gizmochina. “However, it is constantly updating the support pages of its devices to include details about the next major software update.”

Last month 22 devices were confirmed to be getting the update, and now the site says Motorola has added more.

These are the phones listed as being eligible for the update.

Motorola Razr phones:

Motorola Razr+ (2024) / Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr (2024) / Razr 50

Motorola Razr 50s

Motorola Razr+ (2023) / Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr (2023) / Razr 40

Motorola Razr 40s

Motorola Edge phones:

Motorola Edge (2024)

Motorola Edge (2023)

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Moto G series phones:

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Motorola Moto G 5G (2024)

Motorola Moto G85

Motorola Moto G75

Motorola Moto G55

Motorola Moto G45

Motorola Moto G35

Motorola Moto G34 5G

Other Motorola phones:

ThinkPhone by Motorola

ThinkPhone 25

As noted by Gizmochina, a few devices that you may have expected to see on the list aren’t there – for example the Moto G64 and Moto G (2024).

But the list is not exhaustive, as more devices are expected to be added as the weeks and month roll by.

Google began rolling out Android 15 to its Pixel devices on October 24.