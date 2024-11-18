Dozens Of Moto Devices To Receive Android 15 Update
A raft of Motorola phones has been added to the list of those confirmed to receive Android 15 updates, according to reports.
“Motorola has not officially announced a list of devices that will be upgraded to Android 15,” says Gizmochina. “However, it is constantly updating the support pages of its devices to include details about the next major software update.”
Last month 22 devices were confirmed to be getting the update, and now the site says Motorola has added more.
These are the phones listed as being eligible for the update.
Motorola Razr phones:
- Motorola Razr+ (2024) / Razr 50 Ultra
- Motorola Razr (2024) / Razr 50
- Motorola Razr 50s
- Motorola Razr+ (2023) / Razr 40 Ultra
- Motorola Razr (2023) / Razr 40
- Motorola Razr 40s
Motorola Edge phones:
- Motorola Edge (2024)
- Motorola Edge (2023)
- Motorola Edge+ (2023)
- Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 50 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50 Neo
- Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 50
- Motorola Edge 40
- Motorola Edge 40 Neo
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Motorola Moto G series phones:
- Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024)
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
- Motorola Moto G 5G (2024)
- Motorola Moto G85
- Motorola Moto G75
- Motorola Moto G55
- Motorola Moto G45
- Motorola Moto G35
- Motorola Moto G34 5G
Other Motorola phones:
- ThinkPhone by Motorola
- ThinkPhone 25
As noted by Gizmochina, a few devices that you may have expected to see on the list aren’t there – for example the Moto G64 and Moto G (2024).
But the list is not exhaustive, as more devices are expected to be added as the weeks and month roll by.
Google began rolling out Android 15 to its Pixel devices on October 24.