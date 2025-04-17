Home > Latest News > Suunto Launches Lightweight Run Watch with Advanced Training Features

17 Apr 2025

Suunto has unveiled its latest performance-focused wearable, the Suunto Run Watch, a lightweight and compact device designed specifically for runners and athletes.

Weighing just 35–45 grams and measuring 11.5mm thick, the watch combines comfort and function with a 1.32-inch display optimised for everyday wear and training.

The Suunto Run Watch offers up to 12 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours of training with GPS in the most accurate dual-band mode, making it a reliable companion for long-distance sessions.

It supports 34 sport modes and includes specialised running features such as track sprint recording, real-time marathon race estimates, a metronome, and recovery heart rate monitoring after exercise.

The device runs on a new operating system with personalised training plans, daily activity and recovery tracking, and visual widgets that provide at-a-glance performance insights.

It also includes dual-band GNSS for accurate outdoor navigation and route tracking, as well as a breathing widget to support stress management.

Built with a fibre-reinforced polymer case, stainless steel bezel, Gorilla Glass lens, and a textile strap, the Suunto Run Watch is water-resistant up to 5ATM.

Additional features include Bluetooth headphone support for listening to MP3s directly from the watch, no smartphone required.

Available now for $599 AUD, the Suunto Run Watch offers a blend of endurance, smart functionality, and rugged design tailored to serious runners and fitness enthusiasts.



