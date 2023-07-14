Inflation continues as supermarket shelves receive more steep price hikes since the beginning of this year. Grocery app Frugl conducted an analysis finding that although price rises have slowed since last year, there are still many products receiving big increases since January. Pantry items and cleaning products seemed to receive the biggest hikes, with 30%+ rises in some products including, rice, dishwater tablets, herbs, frozen vegetables, and tissues.

Shoppers can see lower prices in some products though including, pies, raisin bread, porridge, cat food, and Arnotts biscuits.

Chief Executive Officer for Frugl, Sean Smith said some products were affected due to supply chain issues and poor harvests.

“Trends suggest that we reached the peak of grocery price inflation towards the end of 2022.”

Product Jan 2023 Jul 2023 Rise Riviana Arborio Rice 1kg $4.30 $7.00 63% Birds Eye Steam Potato and Broccoli 400g $4.50 $6.50 44% Masterfoods Dried Mixed Herbs 10g $2.10 $2.90 38% Birds Eye Snap Frozen Carrot, Cauli, Beans & Broccoli $2.90 $4.00 38% Kleenex Everyday 2 Ply Facial Tissues 200 pack $2.20 $3.00 36% WD-40 Lubricant Multi Purpose 255g $7.00 $9.50 36% Riviana Basmati Rice Extra Long Grain 1kg $5.20 $7.00 35% Fairy Platinum Lemon Automatic Dishwasher Tablets 41 pack $36.00 $47.00 31% Saxa Iodised Table Salt Shaker 750g $3.50 $4.50 29% Dynamo Professional Odour Eliminating Laundry Detergent Capsules 28 pack $25.00 $32.00 28%

“Although year-on-year prices have continued to rise so far in 2023, the rate of increase has slowed.”

He explained further price rises could be isolated to specific products and circumstances, however overall inflation reflected global impacts including, severe weather and lasting effects of the pandemic.

“These are all contributing to the rising cost of living and why Australian shoppers are feeling the pinch. Inflation will continue to be a prevalent issue for the remainder of 2023 … it’s not something that can be quickly combated, so Australians can’t expect to see prices drop to pre-2022 levels any time soon.”

Shoppers have seen some reductions as supermarkets deliver “low price everyday promotions.”

“The major supermarkets have attempted to alleviate the pressure on households by locking in the price of certain staple items for an extended period of time. Supermarkets appear to have focused on reductions in specific categories, including ready meals, meal bases and snacks.”

Ian Jarratt, QLD Consumers Association spokeman explained prices could vary dramaticallt between supermarkets, with issues around raw materials, electricity, fuel costs and commodity prices affecting businesses differently.

“It’s a market operating in a supply and demand situation. Consumers have got a lot of power, but they don’t exercise it enough. Be on your toes and be shopping around. There are very significant differences in the cost of different brands, pack sizes, and buying loose versus packaged.”

It has been suggested that consumers should check labels to see unit prices to judge the true price.

Product Jan 2023 Jul 2023 Fall Tip Top Café Raisin Break Thick 650g $6.50 $5.00 -23% Carman’s Gourmet Porridge Sachets 8 pack $6.50 $5.00 -23% Mrs Macs Pies Beef 700g $9.50 $7.50 -21% Praise Dressings 330ml $3.60 $3.00 -17% Uncle Tobys Oats Quick Cup Creamy Honey Porridge 50g $3.00 $2.50 -17% Felix Meat Menus in Jelly Cat Food 24 pack $26.00 $21.50 -17% McKenzie’s Soup Mix 500g $1.90 $1.60 -16% Latina Fresh Pasta 625g $10.00 $8.50 -15% Dine Creamy Treats 4 Pack $3.75 $3.20 -15% Arnott’s Monte Carlo Cream Biscuits 250g $3.50 $3.00 -14%

Ian claimed the unit price was “your best friend in the supermarket, your best comparison.”

“The rules of thumb that loose is cheaper than packaged just doesn’t work. Sometimes the largest package is not the lowest unit price. Look at whether there are substitute products around – a lot of people are doing that, particularly with some fruit, vegetables and meats.”

Sean Smith from Frugl claimed free shopping apps may help consumers compare prices.

“Although prices are increasing on most products, there are still great deals and promotions that can help shoppers save on the essentials. Home brand product ranges are growing at many supermarket retailers, and these products often cost considerably less than their branded equivalents.”