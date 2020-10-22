HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Content > Supercars Race Out From Behind Kayo Paywall

Supercars Race Out From Behind Kayo Paywall

By | 22 Oct 2020
, , ,

Foxtel’s streaming service Kayo will move a number of sports out from behind its paywall, including Supercars.

Patrick Delany, CEO of Kayo, was quoted in the Sydney Morning Herald saying the new “freemium” strategy for Kayo would allow non-subscribers to access some sports, and be accessible in turn to advertisers.

“It means that if you are pausing your subscription… you’ll now continue to have action and access to some live sports but also an array of our repeats, scores and stats,” he said, noting that it would give rise to more reach.

Foxtel says it has recognised the need for some smaller codes such as motorsports, volleyball, and surfing to reach larger audiences.

Kayo currently boasts around 600,000 subscribers, and has fuelled a record number of subscriptions to Foxtel sports services; including premium Foxtel subscribers, numbers have almost reached two million.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Foxtel Roll-Out Advanced Voice Search For Remote Control
Foxtel Adds Nifty Voice Control Feature In System Upgrade
Netflix Kills Free Trials
Foxtel, Nine Rugby Rights Battle On Home Stretch
Disney Goes For Broke On Streaming
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING: PM Demands Aus Post CEO Step Down After $12,000 Cartier Watch Revelation
Latest News
/
October 22, 2020
/
Foxtel Roll-Out Advanced Voice Search For Remote Control
Communication Content Foxtel
/
October 22, 2020
/
Disney Picks LG For OLED Display Panels
Display LG
/
October 22, 2020
/
Fuji Xerox Scandal Continues, ACCC Slams Unfair Contracts
Industry Latest News
/
October 22, 2020
/
ACCC Grants Small Business Collective Bargaining Exemption
Industry Latest News
/
October 22, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING: PM Demands Aus Post CEO Step Down After $12,000 Cartier Watch Revelation
Latest News
/
October 22, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The biggest delivery company for consumer electronics in Australia, Aus Post, is facing a major scandal with the Prime Minister...
Read More