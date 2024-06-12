Several weeks after Brisbane-based retail giant Super Retail Group issued a statement to the ASX where it confirmed that it was expecting legal proceedings against it to commence, it hasn’t yet been served with the legal notifications regarding the lawsuit.

In its statement to the ASX in April, it said that it expects court proceedings against it to commence in a lawsuit filed by “two employees” represented by Harmers Workplace Lawyers. The employees are expected to jointly claim loss and damage in the range of A$30 million to A$50 million.

With those papers yet to be served, there’s now speculation whether the lawsuit would go ahead at all.

According to Super Retail Group, the lawsuit it expected to be brought against it would likely focus on “the non-disclosure of a relationship” between its Super Retail Group’s CEO and group managing director Anthony Heraghty and the company’s former chief human resources officer Jane Kelly (who is not one of the two employees making the claim) as well as claims of “inappropriate company travel; bullying, victimisation and adverse treatment; particular employees in the corporate team having unreasonable workloads, insufficient resources and restricted access to information; and unsatisfactory company record management.”

Super Retail Group is one of Australia’s largest retailers and is the owner of chains including Rebel, Supercheap Auto, Macpac and Boating, and Camping Fishing. It has 736 stores, nearly 16,000 staff and annual revenues of A$3.8 billion.

The retail group which has continued to back its CEO has held that that not only does the case not have merits, but that it is also potentially a shakedown of a multi-billion-dollar group.

To counter Super Retail Group going public with its statement, Harmers Workplace Lawyers in April said in another statement that it was representing not two, but four clients in the matter, and that it has been approached by a “further number” of current and former employees “with similar concerns.”

Super Retail has maintained that the company’s board, supported by independent external advisers, have conducted a review and investigation into the allegations and have concluded that none of the allegations were substantiated.

Meanwhile, Super Retail Group has named former Heinz Australia chief Judith Swales as its new chair. Swales will replace outgoing chair Sally Pitkin who leaves in October.