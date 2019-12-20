HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Stunning New Samsung MicroLED TV Technology To Be Shown At CES

By | 20 Dec 2019
Back at CES 2018, Samsung revealed their massive Wall TV that incorporated microLED display technology. It was brilliant quality.

We can now reveal that Samsung is set to make a large investments in microLED panel production in the first half of 2020, this will see them go head to head with LG’s OLED TV panels with a brand new display technology that will be available to other TV manufacturers.

microLED is a new kind of screen technology and most important benefit of a microLED screen is that every individual pixel consists of genuine light-emitting diodes. Other benefits are much better viewing angles, brighter screens, and greater contrast.

ChannelNews understands that Samsung will show off their new display technology in private rooms at CES in an effort to gauge the response of potential partners before they fork out billions for a new plant.

“We are currently waiting on Samsung Electronics as it has yet to decide on the exact scale of production,” said one potential partner.

Some industry experts claim that the production of TFT (Thin-Film Transistor) is still not at the level it needs to be for mass production of microLEDs. However ChannelNews understands that Samsung management are confident that they have perfected the manufacturing process.

