Study Finds Workplace Coffee May Raise Heart Attack Risk

By | 25 Mar 2025

A new study from Sweden suggests that coffee brewed in workplace machines may contain compounds linked to higher cholesterol levels, potentially increasing the risk of heart disease.

Researchers at Uppsala University analysed coffee from 14 office machines and found elevated levels of cafestol and kahweol, compounds known to raise LDL (‘bad’) cholesterol.

Lead researcher David Iggman emphasised that the filtering process plays a crucial role in removing these substances, but not all office coffee machines effectively filter them out.

The study examined both brewing and liquid-model machines, texting medium, and dark roast coffee from five brands.

Researchers found significant variations in cholesterol-elevating compounds depending on the type of machine and the filtration method used.

Metal filters, commonly found in workplace machines, were less effective at removing these substances compared to paper filters.

High LDL cholesterol is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, and research suggests that lowering LDL by 1 millimole per litre could reduce heart disease risk by 22%.

Over a typical 40-year career, this could translate to a 54% decrease in cardiovascular risk.

While coffee has been linked to various health benefits, including lower risks of dementia and cancer, excessive caffeine intake can contribute to increased anxiety, elevated blood pressure, and a higher risk of heart disease.

A separate 2024 study found that consuming over 400 milligrams of caffeine daily, roughly equivalent to a Starbucks venti coffee, could negatively impact heart health.

The findings suggest that employees who frequently consume office-brewed coffee should be mindful of how their coffee is prepared and consider alternatives such as filtered or instant coffee to reduce potential risks.



