Struggling To Shift Stock LG Resorts To Money Back Trials

Struggling To Shift Stock LG Resorts To Money Back Trials

By | 9 May 2024

LG Electronics Australia who are struggling to grow sales has moved to offer major incentives in an effort to shift stock for their slow selling LG Styler Steam clothing system with 45 day

In an effort to shift stock the business that recently reported a 21% decline in revenues in Australia, said that from May 9 to June 30, 2024, shoppers who buy one of their care products will get a 45-Day Money Back Guarantee on in-store purchases.

The products that the deal applies to include the following LG models S5GOC which retails for $3,299.00, the S5MB which has an RRP of $2,999.00 and the $2,499.00 S3BF.

Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager of Home Appliances at LG Australia said, “Our latest promotion across the LG Styler range aims to provide Australians with reassurance to experience innovative garment care risk-free, backed by our commitment to customer satisfaction”.

With all models in the range (S5GOC, S5MB, S3BF), the LG Styler harnesses the power of TrueSteam™ technology to helps reduce wrinkles, dispel unpleasant odours, and refresh a variety of fabrics.

Users can also remotely control, monitor energy usage, or diagnose any issues with their LG Styler, as well as download newly developed care cycles, from the convenience of their phone via the ThinQ® app.2.

Australian customers are eligible for the 45-Day Money Back Guarantee with purchases of any LG Styler in participating retailers and online at lg.com.au.

ChannelNews inderstands a new model is set to launch this year.



