Stripe Launches ‘Tap To Pay’ For Android Devices in OZ

By | 21 Apr 2023

Stripe has launched a suite of new digital payment solutions in Australia, including Tap to Pay on Android. This comes a day after Zip launched the same offering.

Australian businesses can now accepting in-person contactless payments using the Stripe Terminal SDK and an Android phone or tablet, without extra hardware.

In addition, the app can

“We are excited to help more Australian businesses unlock the power of unified commerce with a single integration, to drive conversion and create cohesive experiences across siloed channels for businesses,” said Karl Durrance, managing director for Australia and New Zealand at Stripe.

The US company launched on our shores in 2014, and counts Wesfarmers and Canva among its high-profile clients.

Stripe is one of the world’s largest privately held companies, valued at A$74 billion after a A$9.6 billion funding round was completed last month.

 



